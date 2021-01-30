RED WING — Playing in their first game of the season while the boys’ team was heading into their fifth on the same night, the Red Wing girls’ basketball team knew it wasn’t going to look like a well-oiled machine the first time out. And despite that being true with how the Wingers played, they weren’t as far off as you may expect considering they had four games less experience than Mankato East heading into the Friday night matchup at Sonju Gym. Red Wing did in fact lose their season opener, 62-53, but there were plenty of positives to find throughout the game.

Those positives started immediately, as senior Abi Deming — who is out for the season due to injury — scored the Wingers’ first points of the game after fellow senior Sydney Rahn passed her the ball to shoot an undefended shot in the paint. The emotional moment was thought up by Deming and brought to head coach Peter Johnson prior to the game.

“We kind of had the same type of situation in Albert Lea a couple years ago and Abi and I talked, she approached me with it and I said absolutely,” Johnson said. “And credit to their coach for saying ‘yeah, that’s fine we can do that.’

“It was an unfortunate finality for her but it was kind of fitting that Sydney was able to pass the ball to her to finish it off. They’ve played so many basketball games together.”

After that sequence, the Wingers held a 7-5 lead in the opening minutes but that would be the last time they’d be ahead the rest of the game. Mankato East went on a 14-4 run to claim a 19-9 lead midway through the first half. Although Red Wing was able to trim that deficit down to three points on three different occasions, it was an 11-point deficit they faced heading into halftime.

In the second half, both teams started off slow as it took four minutes for the Cougars to score the half’s first points. From there, Red Wing did just what it needed to — a 13-6 run. In that stretch, the Wingers hit three consecutive 3-pointers from Sydney Rahn, Bailie Roschen and Sydnee Nelson in less than two minutes.

Similar to the first half however, that run wasn’t sustainable and Mankato East recovered to stretch out its lead once again. Red Wing would never be closer than six points the rest of the way.

“I think in the first half we didn’t execute the game plan. We talked about it at halftime that the second half had to be better,” Johnson said. “I thought at times we were very impatient on offense and that’s traditionally not us. We wanted to make them work and we didn’t.”

Game notes

Red Wing shot 40% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc. The Wingers also went 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. Individually, Rahn led the team in scoring with 18 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with Sophia Rahn with five apiece. Sophia scored seven points on the night. Nelson scored 11 points, Hannah Kosek had eight points and four rebounds, and Roschen had three points. Sammi Chandler, Abi Deming and Cadence Thorson all scored two points each.

Red Wing, 0-1, is next scheduled to host Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.