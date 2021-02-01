Looking to break its two-game win streak, Elmwood/Plum City looked to rival Spring Valley to get the team back on track as it did six days earlier in the Wolves most recent victory. The Cardinals came through for E/PC once again as the Wolves came away with the 64-47 victory to get them back in the win column after enduring a 1-7 stretch dating back to Jan. 7.

Maggie Glaus led the Wolves offense with 21 points, followed by Hailee McDonough with 15, Isabella Forster with 11 and Lily Webb with nine points.

E/PC, 5-10, is next scheduled to travel to Durand on Monday.

Ellsworth drops third straight

For the first time all season, Ellsworth has a win percentage at .500 or worse. Playing in their third game in four days, the Panthers traveled to Baldwin-Woodville on Friday and ended up scoring their lowest point total since Jan. 7. The previous matchup between the two teams went Ellsworth’s favor, 63-55.

“We played hard and we thought our kids put forth a really strong effort. Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “For a good stretch of time, we were without three starters tonight. Baldwin was absolutely the better team tonight. Our hats off to them, they played a really strong game.”

Molly Janke and Autumn Earney led the Panthers on the stat sheet as Janke logged a double-double and Earney wasn’t far off.

Janke scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists. Earney scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Ellsworth, 8-8, is next scheduled to host Amery on Friday.

Area scores

Friday, Jan. 29

New Richmond 49, Somerset 47

Osceola 52, Turtle Lake 45

Colfax 61, Mondovi 46

Elk Mound 58, Glenwood City 54

Durand 62, Boyceville 17

Thursday, Jan. 28

Prescott 103, St. Croix Central 39