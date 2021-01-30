After a brutal loss to Kasson-Mantorville to open the season, Zumbrota-Mazeppa is cruising right along with three consecutive wins. The latest victory came Friday night when the Cougars traveled to Kenyon-Wanamingo to take home a 49-46 win.

The Cougars trailed the Knights 22-21 at halftime but due to strong 3-point shooting, Z-M pulled ahead in the second half. Z-M converted seven 3-pointers on the night and went 5-of-10 from the free-throw line. Raelyn Stiller led the team in points scored with 14, followed by Addie Voxland (12), Sarah Mensink (10) and Natalie Dykes (6).

Z-M, 3-1, is next scheduled for a rematch with Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday when the Cougars are the host team.

Goodhue overcomes adversity in win

A slow start and foul trouble for Goodhue put them behind the 8-ball early against Dover-Eyota on Friday night. Despite the numerous obstacles, the Wildcats responded well to the adversity and managed to pull off a 54-38 win to give them three straight.

Goodhue was down 10-2 early in the first half but rallied to take a two-point lead into halftime. The Wildcats’ defense stepped up in the second half, holding Dover-Eyota to 14 points, while the offense started clicking as the 3-pointers started falling for Goodhue. Free throws were a different story however, as Goodhue was only 9-of-23 from the free-throw line.

Joslyn Carlson had a monster game with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Arianna Thomforde was also a key to the game as she scored 13 points. Other contributors included Anika Schafer with eight points and Elissa Lodermeier with six points — all from 3-pointers.

Goodhue, 4-1, is next scheduled to host Triton on Tuesday.

Area scores

Friday, Jan. 29

Stewartville 72, Cannon Falls 26

Kasson-Mantorville 56, Byron 45