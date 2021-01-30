RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls saw an early 16-point lead whittled to nine at the break and trailed by two with two minutes remaining before closing the game with a 9-2 run to post a 60-53 nonconference victory over Tomah Friday night, Jan. 29, in River Falls.

The Cats led 19-3 early and 29-20 at halftime but found themselves trailing 51-49 with two minutes left before JT Dougherty hit a baby hook in the lane to tie the score. Following a stop at the other end, Zac Johnson hit a scoop shot to put the Wildcats back on top for good, 53-51.

Johnson finished with 16 points and Dougherty had 14 while Michael Schurman finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Liam Dougherty contributed 10 points and seven rebounds while Chris Chapin added seven points, two assists and two steals.

It was the sixth straight victory for the Wildcats (13-2 overall, 6-2 Big Rivers Conference) as they head into a Big Rivers Conference showdown with Hudson (11-3, 7-2) Tuesday night, Feb. 2 at home.