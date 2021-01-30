Red Wing may have lost their fifth straight game to start the season, but one thing is for certain — this group of Wingers will not be an easy out for any of their opponents. The six-point gap in their 59-53 loss to Mankato East on Friday was the second-most points they’ve lost by this season. Throw out the loss to Austin in the first game and Red Wing has lost by an average of four points per game.

For further proof of their improvement, of those same five opponents they’ve faced this season, the Wingers averaged a 22-point loss in each of those games a year ago. So all in all, the Wingers are on the rise despite missing that elusive first win.

For the first 28 minutes against Mankato East, it appeared Friday was the night the win would happen. Red Wing opened the game on a 14-7 run and continued that success, carrying a 24-19 into the half. It was the first time all season the Wingers held the advantage going into halftime.

Then in the first three minutes of the second half, Red Wing extended its lead into double digits. But then Mankato East began to find its form on defense and the shots began to fall for them. The Cougars went on a 23-6 run and were up 42-35 with less than eight minutes left to play. Red Wing did recover but never reclaimed the lead. The Wingers got within one possession twice but the Cougars seemingly always had an answer to stop Red Wing’s momentum.

Denval Atkinson paced Red Wing’s offense with 15 points. Andrew Ball also hit double digits with 12 points. Cooper Chandler and Deso Buck recorded eight points apiece, Maurice Williams-Rosebear had six points, and Mitch Seeley and Reese Tripp recorded two points each.

Red Wing, 0-5, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.