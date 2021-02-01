Z-M has performed well to begin the new season, and in many ways, has surpassed expectations on where this relatively inexperienced team would be four games in. All that hit the fan over the weekend though as Stewartville cruised to a 68-43 win.

The Cougars buried themselves with a 16-point deficit at halftime and it didn’t improve much in the second half as the Tigers held a nine-point advantage in that half as well.

Josh Hutton led Z-M with 10 points, Willie Holm III and Tyson Liffrig scored eight points apiece, and Kayden Rodrick scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.

Z-M, 2-2, is next scheduled to play Tuesday in Lake City.