HAMMOND, Wis. -- After throwing a scare into Big Rivers Conference leader Hudson, the St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team stayed perfect in Middle Border Conference play with a 71-47 victory at Ellsworth Thursday, Jan. 28, and a 72-56 win over Somerset Saturday, Jan. 30.

The Panthers, now 10-0 in MBC play, 14-2 overall, are currently ranked No. 4 in the Division 3 coaches poll. After visiting New Richmond Tuesday, Feb. 2, they’ll host Osceola Friday, Feb. 5 and Amery Tuesday, Feb. 9, before wrapping up conference play at Prescott Thursday, Feb. 11.

Last Thursday at Ellsworth, Gabe Siler recorded a rare double-double with 12 rebounds and 10 assists while contributing six points and three steals in the Panthers’ 71-47 victory.

Jackson Pettit scored a team-high 17 points and Kelson Klin had 16 points and seven rebounds while Carson Hizman added nine points and nine boards and Spencer Trainor scored nine points.

Saturday at Somerset, Pettit had 17 points and five assists and Klin had 15 points and five rebounds while Conner Nilssen scored 12 points and Siler contributed 11 points, eight assists and four steals.

Last Tuesday night at Hudson, St. Croix Central led Hudson 21-13 midway through the first half before the Raiders handed the Panthers just their second loss of the season, 75-62. Pettit scored 27 points in the loss and Colin Hackbarth had 17, including five 3-pointers, while Siler finished with seven points, 10 assists and three steals.