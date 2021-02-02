ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth has scored more than 65 points twice this year. Once against New Richmond and another against Prescott. The Panthers added another big scoring night to that list Monday night as they put up 67 points for the second time against the Cardinals. Oddly enough though, all three of those games resulted in a loss for Ellsworth but none more heartbreaking than the most recent loss to Prescott — a 69-67 effort that was thwarted by a buzzer-beating tip-in by Dallin Wallin.

Ellsworth started off the game scorching hot, building up a 13-5 lead just four-and-a-half minutes into the game. The eight-point lead Ellsworth had early was slowly but surely whittled down until two minutes before halftime when Prescott squeaked ahead, 29-27.

Ellsworth responded late to push a 31-31 tie into the break.

In the opening eight minutes of the second half, Prescott went on a 17-9 run in which Ellsworth scored all of its points from the free-throw line. It wasn’t until the 10:29 mark that Jack Janke scored Ellsworth’s first points from the field. Coincidentally, that bucket started the momentum for what would become a pressure-packed back half of the final period.

One minute after the Janke bucket, Ellsworth was in the double bonus as all those free throws in the minutes prior meant Prescott was racking up the fouls. What ensued was a 16-5 run by Ellsworth that set them up with a 56-53 lead.

If there was ever a moment in which it felt like overtime was a foregone conclusion, it was in the final minutes of the second half. After Ellsworth took the lead at the 5:26 mark, the teams traded leads another eight times. Then with the game tied 67-67 and 8.1 seconds to play, it seemed certain that overtime was imminent. Prescott had possession and Jordan Malmlov put up a shot that bounced off the rim. However, Wallin was positioned perfectly to tip the ball in as the clock expired to hand Ellsworth the devastating loss.

Mason Anderson had a game-high 31 points as teammate Jack Janke put up 20 points for Ellsworth. Jurell Gooden added another eight points on the night.

For Prescott, Malmlov led the Cardinals with 27 points, followed by Wallin with 12 points — none more important than those final two. Teddy Huppert scored 10 points and Eli Rohl had nine points to round out the Cardinals offense.

Ellsworth, 5-9, returns to action right away as they host Amery on Tuesday.