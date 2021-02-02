HUDSON, Wis. -- They’re 16-0 and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, but Hudson girls’ basketball coach Jess Vadnais said there’s still plenty more to accomplish.

“Getting the No. 1 seed for our first two regional games is a big deal, and something that we worked hard to get throughout the season,” Vadnais said. “That being said, we haven't proven anything yet this season in the playoffs, so we have to make sure we go out and take care of business and play our level of basketball.”

But first the Raiders are focused on running the table in the regular season. The Raiders improved to 16-0 with two more impressive victories last week-- a 57-38 win over Menomonie Tuesday, Jan. 26, and a 56-42 win over Eau Claire Memorial Friday, Jan. 29. They’ll try to wrap up an undefeated regular season this week at home against River Falls Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Somerset Friday, Feb. 5.

“The chance to finish off the season 18-0 is very special,” Vadnais said. “Going undefeated in a regular season is extremely difficult to do. I'm incredibly proud of my girls, and they will be a team that will be remembered in this program for years to come. We aren't done yet though, we have quite a bit of work to do to get to where we want to be in a couple of weeks.”

Sophia Jonas led the Raiders in their win over Menomonie with 18 points, five assists and five steals. Audrey Hatfield had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots and Grace Lewis and Livi Boily scored eight points each while Grace Johnson contributed six points, 13 boards, four steals and a block.

Hatfield led Hudson with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks against Eau Claire Memorial and Jonas had 12 points and three steals while Lewis finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Johnson had another monster game under the boards with 11 rebounds while contributing four points.

“Last week was a good week for us, winning against two quality teams at home,” Vadnais said. “I was happy overall with our effort and energy in both games. We hit the boards hard and got out in transition, which when that happens, we play at a very high level.”

Vadnais said an overlooked key to the Raiders’ success this season has been the defense.

“We have continued our nastiness on defense, and keep turning up the intensity with that,” she said. “We are giving up 36 a game, and that shows the quality of our team defense. It can't just be one or two people, all five on the court have to buy in to play defense at our highest level possible.”

The Raiders will open postseason play at home against No. 4 River Falls or No. 5 Chippewa Falls Friday, Feb. 12. A victory would keep them home for the regional final Saturday, Feb. 13, against either No. 3 Superior or No. 2 Menomonie.

Wildcats split with ECN, Ashland

After letting one slip away in a 66-55 Big Rivers Conference loss to Eau Claire North Tuesday, Jan. 6, the River Falls girls’ basketball team scored a come-from-behind 57-52 victory Saturday afternoon over Ashland.

The Wildcats trailed the Oredockers 22-9 early before storming back for a five-point win.

‘After getting down 22-9 to start the game, we settled in offensively and continued to attack the middle of the floor and get to the free throw line,” River Falls coach Ian Sticht said. “We did a nice job of clamping down on their best players after we gave them some open looks early in the game.”

Rachel Randleman paced four Wildcats in double figures with 15 points while Taylor Kasten posted 12 points and eight rebounds while blocking an impressive seven shots. Ella Peters contributed 11 points, nine boards and two steals while Jordan Schwantz had 11 points and six rebounds.

Three nights earlier the Wildcats and Huskies were tied 30-30 at the break before Eau Claire North pulled away late to defeat River Falls 66-55.

Despite the outcome, Sticht said it was one of the better Wildcat efforts this season.

“We continue to show growth on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor,” he said. “We have continued to show growth in our attack mindset on offense and we are starting to figure out our strength is when we take the best shots possible every possession and not the first open look we get. We had some lapses late in the game that took away opportunities for us to score, but also credit to North for capitalizing on those possessions.”

Randleman scored a game-high 20 points in the loss and Schwantz had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists while Olivia Pizzi scored eight. Peters finished with six points and eight boards while Kasten contributed six points, four rebounds and a blocked shot.

The Wildcats, now 4-11 overall, 3-6 in BRC play, will conclude the regular season this week with three road games at Hudson Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Menomonie Thursday, Feb. 4, and at Rice Lake Friday, Feb. 5. They’ll open regional play as a No. 4 seed at home against No. 5 Chippewa Falls Friday, Feb. 12. The winner advances to face top-seeded Hudson Saturday, Feb. 13.