Lake City continued its stretch of dominant play on Monday night, cruising to an 80-42 victory over Cannon Falls. Since their loss to Stewartville on Jan. 23, Lake City has now outscored their opponents by an average of 48 points per game.

Although the Tigers carried a 38-point win margin by the end of the game, the Bombers were still in the game at halftime, as they trailed 38-27. For Cannon Falls fans, the team outperformed Lake City at the free-throw line by shooting 12% better.

Natalie Bremer scored a game-high 24 points for Lake City, followed by teammates Lilly Meincke’s 18 points, Mya Shones (12) and Grace Bany (9).

For Cannon Falls, Belle Freeberg led the charge with 20 points, Taylor Johnson scored eight and Jaci Winchell logged seven points.

Lake City, 4-2, is next scheduled to host Goodhue on Thursday.