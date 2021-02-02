Elmwood/Plum City traveled to Durand on Monday to finish out their season series. In the previous matchup, the Panthers crushed the Wolves, 66-22. This time around wasn’t much better as Durand won 57-26. Durand has now accounted for both games in which E/PC was held to under 30 points this season.

Much of the damage in this game was done during the first half as Durand raced out to a 28-8 halftime lead. Maggie Glaus was the Wolves’ team leader in scoring with 14 points. Hannah Forster added seven points as well.

E/PC, 5-11, is next scheduled to host Glenwood City on Thursday.