Red Wing bounced back from their season-opening loss nicely as they hosted Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday night. After inconsistent play on the offensive end in their first game, Red Wing looked confident and prepared in their second attempt. The result was a game in which the final score, 75-64, was closer than the actual play on the court.

Red Wing jumped out to an early 20-10 lead just over six minutes into the first half. After a quick timeout by the Rockets, they scored back-to-back buckets to trim the deficit to six points, but it’d never be that close again.

By halftime the Wingers stretched their lead out to 11 points. Then in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second half, Red Wing went on a 14-2 run and were ahead 53-30.

“It’s the same thing as last year, as long as I’m the coach, we’re going to hang our hat on defense and I thought we were really good for a long time,” Red Wing head girls’ basketball coach Peter Johnson said. “We just had to make life as difficult for (Lilly) Meister as we could. I mean, she is really good.”

Meister, who is committed to play at Indiana University, scored 38 points and had 10 rebounds, while teammate and Lehigh University commit Katie Hurt scored 17 points, but the rest of the Rockets struggled to get going.

John Marshall mounted a slight threat near the end of the second half as they turned a 13-2 run into a 12-point deficit with three minutes to play. However, the Wingers fended off any last-second comeback with a minute-long possession that ended with a Sydney Rahn layup.

“There is nothing worse than that,” Johnson said of what it’s like to be on the sideline when the opposing team is controlling the clock. “Syd drives right through three people that are standing and makes a layup. That’s what winning basketball is. We’re going to keep passing around and cutting and cutting until eventually we get exactly what we got.”

Game notes

Red Wing shot 51% from the floor and 50% on all 3-pointers. At the free-throw line, the Wingers struggled in their limited attempts, shooting just 5-of-9. Individually, Red Wing had five double-digit point scorers. Hannah Kosek led Red Wing with 18 points to go with five rebounds. Sydnee Nelson had 13 points and four assists, Rahn had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sammi Chandler and Sophia Rahn had 10 points apiece. Hallie Roschen also contributed seven points on the night.

Red Wing, 1-1, is next scheduled to host Owatonna on Friday.