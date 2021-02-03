Make it two-in-a-row for Zumbrota-Mazeppa as the Cougars gave Kenyon-Wanamingo a 58-32 thrashing on Tuesday to win a rematch of Friday’s game.

Z-M raced out to a 32-18 halftime lead and saw their advantage continue to grow throughout the second half.

Raelyn Stiller scored a game-high 28 points. Stiller’s big night also marked the highest individual point total by a Z-M player this season. Other key contributors for Z-M were Addie Voxland and Natalie Dykes with seven points apiece and Sarah Mensink with six points.

Z-M, 4-1, is next scheduled to travel to PEM on Monday.

Goodhue nears century mark in win

Goodhue was held to its season-low point total the last time it stepped onto the court. The team’s response? A near 100-point thrashing of Triton in a 99-30 win on Tuesday night.

Taking it one step further, Goodhue scored more points in the first half against Triton, than it did in the prior entire game. The Wildcats led 64-14 at halftime.

Despite the monstrous scoring output, Goodhue only had three scorers reach double-digit points — Arianna Thomforde had 17 points, Elissa Loderemeier (14) and Tori Miller (12). Four others were right on the cusp as Torrie Rehder, Jenna Ryan, Brooke Buck and Darby Miller all scored eight points apiece.

Goodhue, 5-1, is next scheduled to travel to Lake City on Thursday.