Lake City returns from break with win over Z-M

A two-week layoff did nothing to slow down Lake City as it returned to action Tuesday night against Zumbrota-Mazeppa and came away with a 61-36 victory.

At halftime, Lake City had already built a 43-21 lead after strong 3-point shooting and rebounding. The trend continued into the second half as the Tigers stretched their lead.

Justin Wohlers paced Lake City with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Lorenson also scored double-digit points with 14, followed by Brayden Meyer with eight and Keegan Ryan with seven.

Lake City is next scheduled to travel to Goodhue on Friday, while Z-M is next scheduled to play Tuesday in Lake City.

Willie Holm III was the lone Z-M scorer to hit double digits as he scored 12. Landen Chandler added another six points.

Goodhue offense bottoms out against Triton

Goodhue’s offense hit rock bottom on Tuesday as it managed only 36 points in a two-point loss against Triton. The scoring output was not just a new season low, but also the second time this season that Goodhue failed to surpass 40 points in a game.

The silver lining to the loss is that although the Wildcats couldn’t score with any consistency, neither could the Cobras as they also were held in check.

Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet led Goodhue in scoring with 12 points apiece. Dayne Wojcik and Tyson Christensen added another six points each.

Goodhue, 3-2, is next scheduled to host Lake City on Friday.