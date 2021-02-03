Elmwood/Plum City continued its strange fortune of alternating wins and losses this season with a 43-42 loss to Elk Mound on Tuesday. In their 13 games so far, the Wolves have never lost two in a row, yet have only won back-to-back twice. Tuesday’s game was also noteworthy in that it was the lowest scoring output by E/PC since their season opener Dec. 17.

Elk Mound held a narrow 22-21 lead at halftime and in the second half, both teams equaled each other with 21 points apiece.

Individually, Tyler Bauer led the Wolves with 11 points, followed by Basil Gilles with six points and Dayne Whipple with five.

E/PC, 7-6, is next scheduled to travel to Spring Valley on Friday.