RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls led by double digits for most of the game but had to hold off a late Hudson surge to defeat the Raiders, 74-62, in a battle of the top two teams in the Big Rivers Conference Tuesday night, Feb. 1, in River Falls.

Hudson trimmed a 16-point second half deficit to six with just two minutes remaining but that’s as close as they could get as River Falls hit 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to slip ahead of the Raiders atop the BRC standings with a record of 7-2. Hudson dipped to 7-4.

Hudson scored the first five points of the game but the Wildcats answered with a 16-0 run, sparked by two 3-pointers each from Chris Chapin and JT Dougherty, and led 42-30 at the break.

River Falls scored the first four points of the second half to open up its biggest lead of the game, 46-30, and led by 15, 60-45, with six minutes remaining before Hudson cut it to single digits on a 3-pointer by Cole Jacobson that made the score 61-53.

A Luke Healy turnaround jumper in the lane for Hudson made it a six-point game, 61-55 with 2:24 left but the Raiders came up empty on their next two possessions while River Falls got a free throw from Michael Schurman, a put-back by Liam Dougherty and a pair of free throws from Jacob Landraf to push its lead to 66-55 with 1:35 remaining.

Healy hit a pair of free throws ten seconds later to keep Hudson’s chances alive but the Cats hit six of seven free throws in the final 1:13 to salt the game away.

Johnson led four Wildcats in double figures with 18 points while JT Dougherty had 14 points and eight rebounds. Landgraf finished with 12 while going 7-of-9 from the free throw line in the second half and Chapin hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11.

Healy had 25 points and five assists to lead Hudson and Jacobson had five 3-pointers while finishing with 21 points while Andre Renta contributed 11 points and four steals.

River Falls, now 14-2 overall, will host Rice Lake (7-9, 2-7) Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. while Hudson, 11-5, will visit Superior (4-5) for a nonconfence game Friday, Feb. 5.