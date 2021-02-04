NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team doubled up New Richmond in the first half on its way to an 85-52 victory over the Tigers Tuesday night, Feb. 2, in New Richmond to improve to 11-0 in Middle Border Conference play, 15-2 overall.

St. Croix Central raced out to a 48-24 halftime lead and finished with 12 3-pointers, with five Panthers scoring in double figures and nine scoring at least three points.

Gabe Siler had three of those 3-pointers to finish with 17 points and earned a double-double by dishing out 10 assists. Colin Hackbarth hit two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Carson Hinzman had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Kelson Klin scored 12 points and Jackson Pettitt added 10.

CJ Campbell paced New Richmond with 12 points and seven rebounds and Alex Jarchow had 10 points and six boards while Ben Wacker contributed eight points and four assists and Owen Covey and Brady Lease scored seven points each.

St. Croix Central will host Osceola (1-14, 0-10) Friday, Feb. 5, while New Richmond, now 8-7 overall, 8-3 in the MBC, will return to action Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Ellsworth (6-9, 5-6).

Somerset held to season-low at Baldwin-Woodville

Somerset matched Baldwin-Woodville’s point total in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 16-point first half in a 51-44 loss to the Blackhawks Tuesday night, Feb. 2 in Baldwin.

The 44 points is a season-low for the Spartans, who dropped their second straight Middle Border Conference game to slip to 7-5 in MBC play, 15-7 overall. Baldwin-Woodville improved to 4-5 in the conference, 6-8 overall.

“They played a solid defensive game,” Spartan coach Troy Wink said about the Blackhawks.

Somerset shot just 36.8 percent from the field for the game, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range, and were outscored in the paint 28-22.

Melvin Medina-Ortiz finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss while Jackson Cook had 11 points and six boards and Trae Kreibich had nine points and six rebounds.

Logan Fedie led a balanced Baldwin-Woodville attack with 10 points.

Somerset returns to action Friday, Feb. 5, at home against Prescott (8-4, 6-2).