LAKE CITY — Heading into a pivotal early-season matchup, Goodhue and Lake City were averaging a combined 73 points per game. A large reason for that scoring production has been predicated on both teams forcing turnovers and utilizing a full-court press. When it came time to see which team would win the battle of strength versus strength, it turned out neither turnovers or press were the determining factor in the outcome. Rather patient ball movement and size in the post made all the difference in Lake City’s 50-33 win over Goodhue on Thursday night.

To be sure, there was plenty of pressing and forced turnovers in the game. So much so, that seemingly every possession in the first half resulted in someone getting driven to the ground or a diving scramble for loose balls. However, there is a valid argument that the Tigers won because they had the stamina to withstand the physical game whereas Goodhue appeared to be running on fumes down the stretch.

“Of the two teams, if we’re the ones getting tired then there’s a problem,” Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said. “We should have the depth and I don’t think the depth showed tonight.”

It didn’t look like that would be the case in the first half of play though. Goodhue went stride for stride with Lake City and were the better defensive team in the first 18 minutes. The Wildcats only managed 17 points in the first half, but their full-court press had completely stifled Lake City’s front court. Natalie Bremer, Lake City’s star junior guard, was held to a season-low four points in the first half.

Once the teams returned from halftime, Lake City looked primed to change the script and began utilizing their size advantage to counterattack Goodhue’s pressure-filled defense. In the first seven minutes of play, Lake City went on a 12-4 run to build up a 28-21 lead.

“Goodhue has such a good pressure defense and you have to be able to use that against them,” Lake City head coach Clay Olstad said. “So I think the girls did a great job of adjusting to that physicality in the second half, then they made use of it and took care of that press too.”

It wasn’t just a small window of besting Goodhue’s defense either. After the 12-4 run, the Tigers followed suit with a 14-4 run over the next five minutes. That stretch gave Lake City a 42-25 advantage with just over five minutes left to play. With Goodhue struggling to get any shots to fall, it proved to be too much to overcome.

“It felt like in the second half we had good rhythm, we had good flow but nothing went in,” Wieme said. “Eventually they’re (Lake City) going to hit some shots.”

Although Olstad credited the team’s ability to beat the press as a key to the win, he also acknowledged the play down low by Mya Shones and Grace Bany as a major factor as well.

Shones and Bany both scored double-digit points, and were dominant off the glass with rebounds and put backs when the opportunity arose.

“Grace and Mya just played their butts off,” Olstad said. “They were just up and down the court — rebounding, getting put backs — they really controlled the interior of the lane defensively and offensively.”

Game notes

Goodhue led Lake City 17-16 at halftime. The Wildcats went 6-of-15 from the free-throw line, while Lake City went 7-of-10.

Lake City’s Shones and Bremer tied for the team lead with 16 points apiece. Bany scored 11 points and Lilly Meincke added five points. Elissa Lodermeier led Goodhue with 12 points, followed by Anoka Schafer with six points and Hannah Gadient with five.

Lake City, 5-2, is next scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Goodhue, 5-2, is next scheduled to host Z-M on Thursday.