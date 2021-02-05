NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- Defense was at a premium Thursday night, Feb. 4, in New Richmond but in the end the Tiger girls’ basketball team doubled up Baldwin-Woodville in the second half to erase a two-point halftime deficit and post a 33-24 Middle Border Conference victory over the Blackhawks.

The score was just 13-11 at halftime in favor of Baldwin-Woodville before the Tigers held the Blackhawks to just three field goals in the second half while outscoring them 22-11 to earn the win.

Brooke Blaszczyk led New Richmond with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Barb Kling finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Leah DeYoung had two points and nine rebounds and Sophie Ballard had two points and eight boards as the Tigers outrebounded the Blackhawks 39-24. Kling, DeYoung and Ellie Barlow-Sager also blocked one shot each.

The victory came three nights after the Tigers lost to MBC-leading Prescott for the second time this season, 50-37, in Prescott. New Richmond led 16-13 at the break before Prescott pulled away in the second half.

Kling finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss and Blaszczyk scored 10 points while DeYoung had five points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 13-4 overall, 11-3 and in second place in the MBC standings. They earned the No. 1 seed and first round bye in their Division 2 regional and will open the postseason at home against either No. 4 Altoona or No. 5 Ellsworth Friday, Feb. 12.