For the encore performance of Red Wing’s first win of the season, the Wingers cruised to a 25-point victory over Owatonna on Friday night. The win showcased the areas that Red Wing prides themselves on: defense and shot selection. Both were on full display in their 63-38 win.

In the opening five minutes of the game, Owatonna hung tight with Red Wing as neither team was able to get shots to fall. The rest of the first half however was all Red Wing. After the Wingers’ five-point lead early on, they went on a 17-6 run to end the half with a 28-15 lead.

The second half was a continuation of how the first ended and Red Wing was up by 29 points with less than four minutes to play. Owatonna managed to trim the deficit slightly but the deficit was too severe to overcome.

Red Wing shot 48% from the field and 62% at the free-throw line.

Leading Red Wing were Sydnee Nelson with 14 points and three steals, Sydney Rahn with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Sophia Rahn with nine points and three assists, and Hannah Kosek with nine points.

Red Wing, 2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Albert Lea on Tuesday.