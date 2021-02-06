Zumbrota-Mazeppa got back in the win column Saturday, breaking a three-game skid. The Cougars traveled to Rochester Lourdes for a weekend matinee matchup, and Z-M returned home with a 54-34 win to show for it.

Z-M’s offense was slow to get started, scoring only 20 points in the first half, but the Cougars still held an eight-point advantage heading into the break. In the second half, Z-M’s offense came alive for 34 points and increased their point advantage into double digits.

Willie Holm III was a force for Z-M as he finished with 12 points and six rebounds, steals and assists. Tyson Liffrig led the team in scoring with 13 points, Kayden Rodrick scored 10 points, and Josh Hutton had seven points to go with seven rebounds.

Z-M, 3-3, is next scheduled to host Goodhue on Tuesday.

Lake City shuts down Goodhue

Lake City and Goodhue were evenly matched for the majority of Friday night’s game, but a late run by the Tigers put them ahead for good and they won the first matchup between the two teams 45-34.

Lake City held a 25-22 lead at halftime but despite the narrow lead, Goodhue had only captured the lead in two brief situations. In the second half, Goodhue was again hanging right with Lake City until eight minutes in. It was at this point that Lake City went on a 9-2 run to close out the game.

Justin Wohlers had a team-high 15 points, followed by career-best scoring nights from Jaden Shones (13 points) and Ryan Heise (10). Wohlers and Heise also tied for a team-high seven rebounds.

Dayne Wojcik led Goodhue with 14 points, followed by Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet with 10 points apiece.

Lake City, 3-1, is next scheduled to host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.