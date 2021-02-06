Red Wing continued to show it could compete with the Big Nine’s best as it went toe-to-toe with Owatonna on Friday, before ultimately surrendering in a 61-55 loss.

The Wingers jumped out to an early lead but the Huskies claimed the advantage five minutes into the first half and never looked back. Despite Red Wing never reclaiming the lead again, the Wingers were never truly out of the game. The largest deficit they faced was 11 points midway through the second half. Every time the Huskies began to pull ahead, the Wingers would rein them back in though. At halftime Red Wing only trailed by four points, then after trailing by 11 in the second half, the Wingers went on an 11-5 run and were within two possessions. Red Wing trimmed the deficit down to five points with under one minute to play, but could never fully dig themselves out of the hole they found themselves in.

Denval Atkinson led the Wingers with 14 points, followed by Andrew Ball with nine points. Deso Buck added eight points and Reese Tripp and Maddox Hanson added another six points apiece.

Red Wing, 0-7, has a great opportunity to record its first win as it hosts a winless Albert Lea team on Tuesday.