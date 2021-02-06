E/PC got back in the win column after being held to just 26 points in their previous game. Against Glenwood City on Friday night, the results were much better as the Wolves outpaced their opponents en route to a 43-24 victory.

E/PC took a slim 16-12 lead into the break before finding their offensive groove in the second half, scoring 27 points. Leading the charge for the Wolves was Isabella Forster with 11 points and nine rebounds, followed by Maggie Glaus (10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks), Hannah Forster (eight points and eight rebounds) and Hannah Baier (six points and four rebounds).

E/PC, 6-11, is scheduled for a rematch with Glenwood City on Saturday.

Panthers falter on senior night

Amery traveled to Ellsworth with only two Middle Border Conference wins on their season, but were a determined bunch, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes. A senior night frenzy was not enough to overcome the Warriors fast start, despite the hosts grabbing a small lead before half. By the end of the game, Amery were headed home with a 42-34 victory.

Autumn Earney scored 74% of Ellsworth’s total points with a game-high 25 points.

“We had another very slow start … we shot poorly,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said.” But we’re a good enough team to win games when that happens. We will be making some adjustments based on tonight’s poor execution, that’s for sure.”

Ellsworth, 8-9, is next scheduled to travel to Spring Valley on Saturday.