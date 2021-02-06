Ellsworth traveled to Spring Valley on Saturday in their regular season finale, winning big in the process. With their opening game of the playoffs set for Tuesday, the Panthers will be riding into the game with momentum on their side after the 69-35 thrashing of the Cardinals.

Ellsworth raced out to a 44-12 halftime lead before the game tightened up in the second half as reserves were sent in. Ellsworth outscored Spring Valley by just two points in the final 18 minutes.

Autumn Earney and Molly Janke once again were the focal points for Ellsworth. Earney finished the night with 24 points and five steals, while Janke finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Also scoring for the Panthers were Brianna Giese with nine points and Aubrey Wittenberg with seven.

Ellsworth, 9-9, is next scheduled to travel to Altoona on Tuesday for the first round of the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs.

Panthers falter on senior night

Amery traveled to Ellsworth with only two Middle Border Conference wins on their season, but were a determined bunch, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes. A senior night frenzy was not enough to overcome the Warriors fast start, despite the hosts grabbing a small lead before half. By the end of the game, Amery were headed home with a 42-34 victory.

Autumn Earney scored 74% of Ellsworth’s total points with a game-high 25 points.

“We had another very slow start … we shot poorly,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said.” But we’re a good enough team to win games when that happens. We will be making some adjustments based on tonight’s poor execution, that’s for sure.”

E/PC sweeps series with Glenwood City

E/PC got back in the win column with a pair of wins on back-to-back nights over the weekend. The two victories, coming Friday night and Saturday afternoon, were at the expense of Glenwood City as the teams swapped a home-and-home series.

In the first matchup, the Wolves earned their first win of the month — a 43-24 dismantling of Glenwood City. E/PC took a slim 16-12 lead into the break before finding their offensive groove in the second half, scoring 27 points. Leading the charge for the Wolves was Isabella Forster with 11 points and nine rebounds, followed by Maggie Glaus (10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks), Hannah Forster (eight points and eight rebounds) and Hannah Baier (six points and four rebounds).

With a rematch Saturday, the Wolves continued their winning ways by earning a 40-32 victory. Individual stats were unavailable for that game.

Next up for E-PC, 7-11, is a WIAA Division 4 regional playoff game at Eleva-Strum on Tuesday.