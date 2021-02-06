Elmwood/Plum City is hitting a rut at the worst time as regional playoffs are now less than two weeks away. The Wolves have now lost three consecutive games and have not won a game yet in February. The latest came Saturday as E/PC hosted Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran and surrendered a season high in points in their 68-49 loss.

E/PC faced a steep deficit early, as they trailed 37-21 at halftime. Although the Wolves played much better in the second half, they still added three points to the 16-point deficit.

Individual stats were unavailable.

E/PC, 7-8, is next scheduled to travel to Durand on Monday.

Wolves lose back-to-back for first time all year

For the first time this season, E/PC lost two consecutive games. The streak was created on the heels of being swept in the season series with Spring Valley, as the Wolves fell 51-33 to the Cardinals on Friday.

Spring Valley raced out to a 12-point advantage in the first half of play, taking a 27-15 lead into halftime. The Wolves had a better second half by holding the Cardinals to fewer points and scoring more themselves, but the deficit continued to grow until the final buzzer.

Luke Webb and Dayne Whipple tied for a team-high nine points for E/PC, followed by Basil Gilles with eight points. Austin Bartz grabbed a team-high five rebounds, while Tyler Bauer led the team in assists and steals with four and three, respectively.

E/PC, 7-7, is next scheduled to host Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Saturday.

Second-half comeback dooms Ellsworth

With two strong performances in back-to-back games, Ellsworth fell victim to a huge second-half surge against Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night and took a 16-point loss. Although Ellsworth was up 31-22 at halftime, the Panthers managed just 19 points in the second half, while the Blackhawks put up 44 for the 66-50 win.

Leading Ellsworth’s offense was senior Mason Anderson with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds. Tanner Pechacek and Spencer Schultz scored eight points apiece.

Ellsworth, 6-10, is next scheduled to host New Richmond on Tuesday.