SOMERSET, Wis.-- Jackson Cook’s layup with two minutes remaining turned out to be the game-winning bucket in a 50-49 Somerset victory over Prescott Friday night, Feb. 5 in Somerset.

Cook’s layup broke a 48-48 tie before Prescott pulled to within one on a Phillip Siefert free throw with just under a minute remaining. The Spartans missed the front end of a one-and-one with 37 seconds left, and after a missed 3-pointer by the Cardinals, Somerset missed another front end with four ticks on the clock.

Following a Prescott timeout, the Cardinals tried to get off a halfcourt shot at the buzzer but it was tipped and fell short to preserve Somerset’s one-point win.

“Great win for us and our program,” head coach Troy Wink said about the Spartans’ first victory over the Cardinals in seven years.

Prescott led 19-11 midway through the first half but Somerset led by three at the break, 30-27. The Spartans led by seven midway through the second half but the Cardinals came back to tie the score 48-48 with three minutes left before Cook put Somerset up for good at the two minute mark.

Cook finished with 15 points and six rebounds in the victory while Melvin Medina-Ortiz led all scorers with 19 and Tate Pitcher contributed six points and four assists.

The win came three nights after the Spartans matched Baldwin-Woodville’s point total in the second half Tuesday night in Baldwin, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 16-point first half in a 51-44 loss to the Blackhawks.

“They played a solid defensive game,” Wink said about Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset shot just 36.8 percent from the field for the game, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range, and were outscored in the paint 28-22.

Medina-Ortiz finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss while Cook had 11 points and six boards and Trae Kreibich had nine points and six rebounds.

Logan Fedie led a balanced Baldwin-Woodville attack with 10 points.

The Spartans, now 16-7 overall, 8-5 in Middle Border Conference play, wrapped up the regular season at Ellsworth Tuesday, Feb. 9, before opening postseason play as the No. 2 seed in their Division 2 regional against No. 3 New Richmond Friday, Feb. 19.