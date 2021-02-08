HUDSON, Wis.-- Sophia Jonas’ teammates on the Hudson girls’ basketball team knew exactly how many points Jonas needed to reach 1,000 career points in Friday night’s game against Somerset. And they made sure she would get there.

Jonas’ short jumper with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining was the final basket of the night in the Raiders’ 76-56 victory over the Spartans, making her just the third female in Hudson history to score 1,000 career points and capping a perfect 18-0 regular season for the Raiders.

“Best day ever,” Jonas said after the game. “There’s so much emotions right now, but it’s a credit to my teammates for helping me get my 1000 points. Without them I couldn't have done it.”

Jonas joins Hudson’s all-time leading scorer Martha Richards (1988), and Corinne Von Wald (1998) in the program’s exclusive 1,000 career point club.

“She’s just the third female, which is incredible considering the players that have come through this program,” Raider coach Jess Vadnais, a former star player at Hudson herself, said. “I’m just so proud of her. She really deserves it and she works so hard.”

The Raiders jumped out to a 42-22 halftime lead but Somerset cut it to ten, 60-50, with 7 minutes, 30 seconds remaining with a flurry of 3-pointers from Kenzie Leccia and Taylor Paulson.

It was an 11-point game, 63-52, with 4:58 remaining, when Hudson’s defense forced three straight turnovers and fed the ball to Jonas for fast-break layups at the other end to put her two points shy of 1,000. And when her short jumper found nothing but net for the final points of the night, the Raider bench erupted.

“When we embraced we were both crying,” Vadnais said about the celebration. “It’s more than just a basketball game. These kids are just phenomenal human beings and the selflessness that her teammates showed as she got closer, trying to get her screens or trying to get her steals. They’re just so unselfish kids.”

That fact was confirmed in the final stat line, with the Raiders recording 20 assists on their 29 made field goals. In addition to her 22 points, 12 of which came on 3-pointers, Jonas accounted for six of those assists in addition to making two steals.

Audrey Hatfield contributed 14 points in the win and Grace Lewis had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Livi Boily finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Kira Young had seven points and five assists.

Leccia finished with three 3-pointers and a team-high 15 points for Somerset while Dani Schachtner had 11 points, 13 rebounds and one blocked shot.

The win for Hudson came three nights after they capped a perfect Big Rivers Conference season with a 60-32 victory over River Falls. Jonas had 16 points and six assists in the win and Hatfield had a monster game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots while Lewis added 10 points and six boards.

The top-seeded Raiders will now await the winner of Tuesday night’s River Falls-Chippewa Falls game to find out who they will host in a Division 1 regional semifinal Friday night, Feb. 12. A win would keep them home to face either No. 2 seed Manomonie or No. 3 Superior for the regional title game Saturday, Feb. 13.

Spartans open playoffs as No. 3 seed

Before Friday night’s loss at Hudson, Somerset posted double-digit wins in its final two Middle Border Conference games with a 58-39 victory over Baldwin-Woodville Monday, Feb. 1 and a 40-29 win Thursday, Feb. 4 at Osceola.

The Spartans finished the regular season 12-9 overall, 9-5 in MBC play, and received the No. 3 seed in their Division 2 regional. They’ll visit second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville Friday, Feb. 12 in a regional semifinal.

In their most recent meeting last Monday, Taylor Paulson scored 17 points, Leccia had 10 points and eight assists, Heather Gaikowski scored 10 points and Dani Schachtner finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in a 19-point Spartan victory over the Blackhawks.

Gaikowski scored a team-high 18 points Thursday night in Osceola and Schachtner had nine points and 22 rebounds in the Spartans 40-29 victory over the Chieftains.