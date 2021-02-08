RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The River Falls girls’ basketball team will take a three-game losing streak into the postseason after losses to Hudson, Menomonie and Rice Lake last week.

The Wildcats dropped a 60-32 decision to undefeated Hudson Tuesday, Feb. 2, and lost 51-29 at Menomonie Thursday, Feb. 4 before coming out on the short end of a 58-41 decision Friday, Feb. 5, at Rice Lake.

The Wildcats ended the regular season 4-14 overall, 3-9 in the Big Rivers Conference, good enough to earn the No. 4 seed and a home game in the first round of their Division 1 regional against fifth-seeded Chippewa Falls Tuesday, Feb. 9. The winner will face top-seeded Hudson in Hudson Friday, Feb. 12.

Last Tuesday at Hudson the BRC champion Raiders jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead over the Wildcats on the way to their 17th straight victory.

Rachel Randleman was the lone Wildcat in double figures with 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Taylor Kasten finished with six points and seven boards.

Kasten had 11 points Thursday at Menomonie and Keyah Strop and Jordan Schwantz scored six each but it wasn’t enough in a 51-29 loss to the Mustangs. Ella Peters had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals while Kasten also blocked three shots.

Friday night at Rice Lake, Kasten had 10 points and five rebounds and Lilly Burke and Becca Randleman scored six points each while Strop led the Cats with six rebounds.