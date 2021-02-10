With just two games remaining before playoffs, Ellsworth was looking for a way to enter the tournament with some momentum after going a pedestrian 3-7 since the start of the new year. A narrow win over a New Richmond team that had beaten them by 15 points last time out might just have been what the Panthers needed.

On Tuesday night in Ellsworth, the host Panthers held a slim 35-31 lead at halftime and managed to maintain that same point differential at the end of the second half as well, winning 66-62. The 66 points marked the fifth time this season Ellsworth has scored over 65 in a game.

The bulk of those points came off the hands of Jack Janke and Mason Anderson. The former scored a season-high 29 points, while the latter scored 23. Anderson has now scored over 20 points in all but four games this season. Spencer Schultz added another 14 points for the Panthers.

Ellsworth, 7-10, is next scheduled to host Somerset on Thursday.

E/PC on season-long losing streak

After not losing back-to-back games all season, Elmwood/Plum City is now riding a four-game losing streak after falling to Durand on Monday. The 67-53 loss also marked the Wolves fourth game in seven days so fatigue was certainly settling in.

Although the Wolves lost the game, their six-point advantage will be looked at as a way to provide momentum for the team as they close out the regular season in the next week. On Monday, the sole reason for the loss was the 36-16 deficit that E/PC faced at halftime. Although they recovered to score 37 points in the second half, the hole they dug themselves into was too deep.

Luke Webb led E/PC with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Basil Gilles tallied 12 points and four rebounds, Tyler Bauer scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, Zack Hartung scored nine points, and Dayne Whipple recorded three steals.

E/PC, 7-9, is next scheduled to host Glenwood City on Thursday. The Wolves won the previous matchup 57-41.