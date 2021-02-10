RED WING — If there was a contest for the most dominant half of basketball, Red Wing would have a legitimate claim to the top spot after what it accomplished against Albert Lea on Tuesday. The Wingers held a whopping 41-18 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Tigers 72-43.

The win was Red Wing’s first of the season and the first for head coach Oliver Simmons as well. And although he said it felt great to get that first win, he was even more happy for the team.

“I’m extremely happy for the boys,” he said. “They needed this reward after the amount of hard work they’ve been putting in.”

Red Wing’s first win was essentially settled after one half of play. To start the game Red Wing went on a 17-0 run in the opening seven minutes and 45 seconds. Albert Lea didn’t score their first point until a free throw with 10:03 on the clock.

The Wingers’ defense was so dominant in the first half that Albert Lea didn’t score a bucket from the field for the first 10 minutes of the game. By that point, Red Wing held a 27-4 advantage.

The remainder of the first half was deadlocked as far as points being scored, but the Tigers still managed only five total made field goals. Six of their 18 first-half points came from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Red Wing was finally showing the consistency on offense that Simmons had been looking for all season. Passes were crisp and the shot selection was much improved from earlier in the season.

“I’ve seen it in other games, but the difference is we’d also have a stretch of five or six minutes where things kind of went out of whack and didn’t go the way you want it to,” Simmons said of the team’s performance. “I can see that now they’re not memorizing where they go. Now it’s second nature and that’s when we can start improving … it’s a natural feel where they go defensively and how they play offensively.”

In the final 18 minutes, Red Wing called on its reserves for a good chunk of the half. With a 67-29 lead with nine minutes left to play, the starters were pulled for the remainder of the game.

The Wingers were outscored the rest of the way 15-4 but the experience gained by their younger players is sure to help the team in the future.

“This game is not necessarily a turning point as much as we know that we can now finish the game,” Simmons said of the team winning its first game. “Now it’s just a matter of getting one of those close games and actually finishing it.”

Game notes

Andrew Ball and Denval Atkinson both posted season-high point totals with 20 apiece. It was the first time this season that a Winger has scored over 15 points. Deso Buck also hit double-digit points as he scored 11 — nine of which were from 3-pointers. Reese Tripp scored five points, Reid Hartmann had four, and Maddox Hanson, Mitch Seeley and Nathan Shannon all had three points apiece. Rounding out the scoring for Red Wing was Jason Diaz with two points and Cooper Chandler with one.

Red Wing, 1-7, will have a chance to keep the momentum going Friday when it hosts Rochester Mayo.