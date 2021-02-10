Don’t look now but Red Wing has won three straight after a season-opening loss to Mankato East. The Wingers third win came Tuesday night in Albert Lea as Red Wing mounted a massive comeback to win 61-52.

Trailing by 13 points at halftime, things looked bleak for Red Wing after Albert Lea went on a 17-7 run to close the first half. The start of the second half wasn’t much better as the Tigers were up 12 points with just over 12 minutes to play.

Then everything changed.

In just two minutes, Red Wing trimmed a 12-point deficit down to two points. Two minutes after that and the Wingers were suddenly up by three. Once Red Wing took over the lead with eight minutes to play, they never looked back. The closest Albert Lea would get the rest of the way was 51-48 with 6:10 to play. In the final six minutes, Red Wing would outscore Albert Lea 10-4.

Sydney Rahn led Red Wing in points, rebounds and assists with 17, eight and three, respectively. Hallie Roschen also had a big game with 12 points and a team-leading five steals. Other key contributors included Hannah Kosek with 11 points and Bailie Roschen with seven. Kosek also grabbed five rebounds.

Red Wing, 3-1, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Mayo on Friday.