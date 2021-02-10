Goodhue’s defense has been impressive to start the season. Only one opponent has managed more than 50 points and that team has University of Michigan-bound Will Tschetter on it. So it was no surprise that when the Wildcats scored 49 points against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, that Goodhue would have a good chance of victory. That proved to be the case as Goodhue defeated Z-M 49-42.

Goodhue jumped out to a 32-20 halftime lead, which was important considering it only scored 17 points in the second half. Despite the offensive dropoff, the defense remained stout and closed out the game for their fourth win of the season.

Dayne Wojcik led Goodhue with 14 points and six rebounds. Other top scorers for the Wildcats included Will Opsahl with 10 points, Tyson Christensen with nine and Carson Roschen with six.

Willie Holm III led Z-M with 13 points and six rebounds, while Tyson Liffrig added 11 points and Landen Chandler another six points.

Goodhue, 4-3, is next scheduled to host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday while Z-M, 4-3, hosts Triton the same night.

Lake City cruises past K-W

Lake City had a nice bounceback performance offensively Tuesday night, scoring 36 more points than its last game. The Tigers hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo in the first of two games this week and came away with a convincing 71-48 victory.

The win tied the season-high for Lake City in points scored and just as importantly, it was distributed evenly between both halves of play. Lake City led K-W 36-19 at halftime, and then the Tigers scored another 35 points in the second half.

Justin Wohlers scored a team-high 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Lake City also had a pair of career highs on the night — Hunter Lorenson scoring 17 points and Ryan Heise with 12.

Lake City, 4-1, is next scheduled to host Southland on Thursday for their first nonconference game of the season.