For the second time this season, Grace Bany has hit a major milestone. After breaking Lake City’s all-time rebounding record for the girls’ basketball team earlier this season, she went past the 1,000-point threshold Tuesday night against Kenyon-Wanamingo.

The milestone wasn’t the only celebration for Lake City however, as the Tigers won their fifth straight game with their 64-25 defeat of the Knights. Lake City held a 29-11 halftime lead and doubled that point differential in the second half to cruise to victory.

Natalie Bremer led Lake City with 17 points followed by Lilly Meincke with 12 points, Grace Bany (10), Mya Shones (10) and Jacey Majerus (8).

Lake City, 6-2, is next scheduled to travel to Byron on Friday.

Goodhue wins first of two nonconference games this week

After being stunned in a trip to Lake City six days ago, Goodhue was back in action Tuesday with a nonconference game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. The Wildcats were also back to performing near the same level that put them in the conversation as a top team in the section.

Goodhue jumped out to a 32-21 lead by halftime before cooling off slightly in the second half. The damage had been done though despite the closer play in the second half and Goodhue claimed the 58-40 victory.

Elissa Lodermeier paced Goodhue with 15 points followed by Hannah Gadient with 13 points, Arianna Thomforde (12) and Torrie Rehder (11).

Goodhue, 6-2, is next scheduled to host Winona Cotter on Thursday.