Lake City hosted Southland on Thursday night for a rare nonconference matchup. Winners of their last three games, the Tigers were stopped short of making it four with a 69-57 loss.

Southland which entered the game with a respectable 5-1 record, took a 27-23 lead into halftime. Then in the second half, Southland used effective 3-point and free-throw shooting to close out the game.

Justin Wohlers led Lake City with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ryan Heise and Hunter Lorenson also hit double-digit points with 11 and 10, respectively. Jaden Shones contributed nine points and five rebounds, while Carson Matzke added another six points.

Lake City, 4-2, is next scheduled to travel to Triton on Thursday, Feb. 18.