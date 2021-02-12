Playing in their regular season finale, Ellsworth did everything it could to enter the playoffs with as much momentum as possible. In their past five games they’ve won three and lost one on a buzzer-beater. They’ve now won three of their last four with a 70-67 comeback win over Somerset on Thursday.

The Spartans held a 35-27 halftime lead but it wasn’t enough as Ellsworth came roaring back in the second half to complete the win.

Jack Janke led Ellsworth with 24 points and seven rebounds. Mason Anderson was right there as well with 17 points and six rebounds. Other key point scorers were Spencer Schultz with 14 points and Sam Kollbaum with eight. Shane Lange led the team with seven assists.

The downside to Ellsworth’s recent run of success is that their only loss was by 16 points and to the same team they are set to face in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs — Baldwin-Woodville. However, in the Panthers two most recent wins they were avenging 15- and 10-point losses in the first of the two season matchups.

Ellsworth, 8-10, will look to continue that trend against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

E/PC ends the bleeding with Glenwood City win



Riding a season-long four-game losing streak, E/PC stopped the bleeding with a convincing 78-49 win over Glenwood City on Thursday night. With just one game left before playoffs begin, it was the perfect time to build some momentum for postseason play.

The Wolves left little doubt on the outcome in their game against the Hilltoppers as they built up a 50-17 lead at halftime. Although E/PC was only to muster half of that scoring output in the second half, it mattered very little since the deficit was too large for the Hilltoppers to overcome.

Individual stats were unavailable.

E/PC, 8-9, is next scheduled to host Durand on Saturday.