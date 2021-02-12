The River Falls boys’ basketball team topped the century mark in its Big Rivers Conference-clinching victory over 2020 champion Chippewa Falls while St. Croix Central continued its domination of the Middle Border Conference with wins over Amery and Prescott to complete an undefeated conference season.

Long ball helps River Falls put up triple digits

River Falls hit 18 3-pointers in its 104-71 victory at Chippewa Falls Tuesday night, Feb. 9, to clinch the Big Rivers Conference outright.

JT Dougherty accounted for six of those threes on his way to a 26-point night while Zac Johnson scored a team-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, including three from 3-point range. Jacob Landgraf was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points while Liam Dougherty scored 13.

JT Dougherty also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds while Johnson had seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Landgraf had six rebounds, four assists and two steals and Michael Schurman had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots while Chris Chapin dished out a team-high six assists.

River Falls shot 55 percent from the field (38-of-69), and were 18-of-35 from beyond the arc while outrebounding the Cardinals 41-25. They led 58-39 at halftime.

Two nights later at Eau Claire North, the Wildcats made just one 3-pointer but held the Huskies to just 34 percent shooting from the field (14-of-41) in a 59-40 victory to finish the regular season 10-2 in BRC play, 17-2 overall.

Johnson led the Wildcats with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Schurman scored 14 points while JT Dougherty contributed 11 points, including the Cats’ lone 3-pointer, and seven rebounds.

River Falls is the No. 1 seed for its Division 1 regional and will host the winner of the Tuesday night’s quarterfinal game between No. 4 Menomonie and No. 5 Superior in a regional semifinal game Friday night, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

Panthers keep rolling

St. Croix Central put the finishing touches on its undefeated Middle Border Conference season with a pair of convincing victories over Amery and Prescott this week.

The Panthers pounded Amery, 76-25, Tuesday Feb. 9 at home before routing Prescott on the road, 78-42, Thursday, Feb. 12 to finish 14-0 in MBC play.

Colin Hackbarth led the Panthers at home against Amery with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Kelson Klin scored 11 while Cayden LaVenture contributed 10. Gabe Siler finished with nine points, six rebounds, eight assists and six steals and Carson Hinzman pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

The Panthers, currently ranked seventh in the state in Division 3, will put their 18-2 overall record on the line by wrapping up the regular season at Division 1 Chippewa Falls Saturday, Feb. 13. St. Croix Central’s only two losses this season have been to Division 1 River Falls and Hudson.

Central is the No. 1 seed in its Division 3 regional and will host either No. 4 Unity or No. 5 Bloomer in a regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 19.