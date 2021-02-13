Red Wing had its second big test of the season Friday night as it traveled to undefeated Rochester Mayo. Riding a three-game win streak, the Wingers’ lone loss of the season was to one-loss Mankato East. The Spartans handed the Wingers their second loss of the season though, a 65-58 defeat.

Red Wing started fast, carrying an 18-9 lead through the first four minutes of play. The next 10 minutes of play were a defining moment in the game though and not in the way the Wingers hoped. Mayo went on an 18-1 run and entered halftime with a 34-24 deficit. The Wingers picked up the pace in the second half after some adjustments, getting the game back within four points with three-and-a-half minutes to play. But the comeback wasn’t to be as the Spartans held the Wingers rally short by the end of the game.

Sydnee Nelson led the Red Wing offense with 15 points and five assists. Bailie Roschen added 12 points and Sophia Rahn had 11 points. Sydney Rahn contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, while Hannah Kosek grabbed seven rebounds.

Red Wing, 3-2, is next scheduled to travel to Mankato East on Tuesday.