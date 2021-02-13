Goodhue put up nearly twice as many points as Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday night en route to a convincing 62-32 victory. Although the game ended as a blowout win, Goodhue wasn’t all that far ahead at halftime, taking just a nine-point lead into the break.

The Knights did convert on more 3-pointers than the Wildcats, 6-4, but Goodhue was excellent at the free-throw line, going 13-of-16.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue with 22 points, followed by Dayne Wojcik (16), John Collins (9) and Adam Poncelet (7).

Goodhue, 5-3, is next scheduled to travel to Lourdes on Thursday.

Z-M comeback fall short against Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted Triton on Friday night, hoping to get back in the win column after dropping its last contest. The win wasn’t to be however, and Z-M lost their second-straight game, falling to 3-5 on the season.

The Cougars outscored the Cobras by four points in the second half but trailed 30-21 at the end of the first half in what turned out to be the deciding half of the game.

Willie Holm III led Z-M with 16 points, followed by Kayden Rodrick (11), Tyson Liffrig (8) and Landen Chandler (7). Chandler also grabbed eight rebounds.

Z-M, 3-5, is next scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.