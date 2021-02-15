The New Richmond boys’ basketball team ended the regular season with a pair of victories last week while Somerset dropped its season finale at Ellsworth last Thursday before the two teams prepare to meet for the third time this season in the regional playoffs

The Tigers posted an 80-61 victory over Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Feb. 11, and beat Prescott, 79-68, Saturday night, Feb. 13, to finish the regular season with a record of 10-8, while the Spartans dropped a 70-67 decision at Ellsworth Thursday. To finish 16-8.

Somerset is the No. 2 seed in the Division 2 regional and will host the third-seeded Spartans in a semifinal game Friday night, Feb. 19. The two teams split their two regular season games with New Richmond winning 69-64 at home Jan. 7, and Somerset winning 69-63 Jan. 19 on their home court.

Tigers finish 10-4 in MBC

New Richmond leapfrogged Somerset to finish second in the final Middle Border Conference standings at 10-4 with its victories over Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott last week.

CJ Campbell scored 33 points in Thursday’s win over the Blackhawks while Ben Wacker had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds in addition to dishing out a team-high five assists.

Saturday at Prescott, Owen Covey had 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Campbell registered 27 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Wacker came up just short of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Spartans finish third in MBC

Somerset couldn’t hold onto an eight point halftime lead at Ellsworth Thursday night and dropped a 70-67 decision to finish 8-6 and in third place in the final MBC standings.

The Spartans led 35-27 at the break before being outscored 43-32 in the second half.

Trae Kreibich hit five 3-pointers to finish with 22 points in the loss and Jackson Cook finished with 15 points while Melvin Medina-Ortiz contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.