After losing four straight games to start the month, Elmwood/Plum City chose a good time to find its stride as it wrapped up its regular season on Saturday with a 65-58 win over Durand.

The win marks the second win in a row for the Wolves and was also a bit of revenge after losing by 14 points to Durand just five days earlier. E/PC would not be denied this time around however, and shot a phenomenal 47.8% from the floor. The Wolves also created 32 free-throw attempts and converted on 22 of those as well. The regular season finale also marked the first time all season that E/PC scored over 60 points in consecutive games.

Leading the charge was Luke Webb with 28 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Basil Gilles also had a strong game with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Other key contributors were Tyler Bauer with seven points and six rebounds, and Elijah Gansluckner with four points and three assists.

E/PC, 9-9, begins its playoff quest Tuesday when it hosts Cochrane-Fountain City in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 regional.