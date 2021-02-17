Red Wing had its revenge Tuesday night, downing Mankato East 68-50 after the Cougars defeated the Wingers in their first game of the season. Having only played six games so far, Red Wing has already concluded its matchups with Mankato East as the teams split the season series.

On Tuesday, the Wingers and Cougars went back and forth for the opening five minutes before Red Wing began to pull away. Red Wing proceeded to go on a 15-5 run and took a 37-28 lead into halftime.

Mankato East never got closer than six points in the second half after they trimmed Red Wing’s lead down to 40-34 with nearly 14 minutes left to play. Over the course of those final minutes the Wingers would outscore the Cougars 28-16 to coast to victory.

Sydnee Nelson led all teams in scoring with 24 points. Others scoring for Red Wing include Bailie Roschen (9 points), Hallie Roschen (8) and Sammi Chandler (7). Hannah Kosek led the team with nine rebounds, while Chandler grabbed another six.

Red Wing, 4-2, is next scheduled to travel to Northfield for a Saturday matinee matchup.