Goodhue has been a bit up and down this month but had the leadership and resiliency to take care of business Tuesday at home against Lourdes, winning 68-53.

The Wildcats held a slim four-point lead at halftime, a lead that would vanish with seven minutes left in the second half as the Eagles went up by four. Goodhue had all the answers from that point forward though and cruised to a 15-point victory.

“Incredible performance by our team today, and everything we needed after a disappointing loss last Thursday at home to Cotter,” Goodhue head girls’ basketball coach Josh Wieme said. “The energy was amazing. Our depth showed and our seniors stepped up and really led us to victory.”

Goodhue went 10-for-18 at the free-throw line and converted on six 3-pointers. Individually, Arianna Thomforde led the team with 17 points, followed by Elissa Lodermeier (14), Anika Schafer (12), Elisabeth Gadient (8) and Joslyn Carlson (6). Hannah Gadient and Torrie Rehder tied for the team lead with five rebounds apiece.

Goodhue, 7-3, is next scheduled to travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.

Lake City extends win streak to seven

Lake City is rolling right now as they’ve now won seven-straight games, dating back to a Jan. 23 loss to Stewartville. The latest win came Monday in a home tilt against Chatfield. The 89-55 victory in favor of Lake City also marked the fifth time this season that the Tigers have scored more than 80 points.

Lake City put the game out of reach quickly as it built a 47-22 lead heading into halftime. The Tigers went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line and converted on eight 3-pointers.

Individually, Natalie Bremer scored a game-high 32 points — a total that also represented her season best. Lilly Meincke also had a big night as she scored 21 points, the second time she surpassed 20 points this season. Other Tigers scoring included Ella Matzke (10 points), Mya Shones (9) and Grace Bany (8).

Lake City, 8-2, is next scheduled to travel to Lourdes on Friday.