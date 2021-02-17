Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Kenyon-Wanamingo needed not one, but two overtimes to decide the winner of Tuesday’s boys’ basketball matchup. Z-M, coming off two straight losses, made it three in a row as the Cougars fell one point short to the Knights, losing 47-46.

Z-M has now gone 1-6 since starting the season with a pair of wins.

Against the Knights, the Cougars trailed 20-18 entering halftime but outscored Kenyon-Wanamingo by two points in the second half to force overtime. In the first overtime, the teams were deadlocked after scoring five points apiece. Then in the second overtime, K-W held a slim 7-6 advantage to earn the victory.

Z-M went 8-of-16 from the free-throw line and an identical 8-of-16 from beyond the arc. Individually, Kaleb Stensland scored a team-high 11 points, followed by Broc Fredrickson (9), Tyson Liffrig (8), Willie Holm III (7) and Josh Hutton (6). Fredrickson led the team in steals with four, while Liffrig led in assists with five.

Z-M, 3-6, is next scheduled to host Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.