Goodhue kept its current win streak alive as it held off a hard-charging Lourdes team in the final minutes of Thursday’s game to win 57-55. The win put Goodhue in a tie with Triton atop the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division, midway through the season.

Individual stats were unavailable.

Goodhue, 6-3, is next scheduled to play at home Saturday afternoon against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Z-M’s slide continues

Zumbrota-Mazeppa is mired in a four-game slump with their last win coming back on Feb. 6. The latest in a string of losses came Thursday when the Cougars hosted Lewiston-Altura. For the fourth time this season Z-M lost by less than five points, as the Cardinals won 42-40.

L-A wasn’t able to muster much of an offensive threat in either half but it limited Z-M to just 16 first-half points in what became a hole too deep to dig out of. The Cougars had better luck scoring in the second half as they edged the Cardinals 24-20 in the final 18 minutes but it was too little, too late.

Broc Fredrickson led Z-M in scoring with 11 points, followed by Tyson Liffrig with nine. Willie Holm III finished with seven points, four assists and three steals. In the post, Kayden Rodrick and Landen Chandler scored six points apiece, while the former grabbed five rebounds and the latter corralled seven.

Z-M, 3-7, is next scheduled to play Tuesday in Cannon Falls. The Bombers won the previous matchup 65-61 in overtime Jan. 26.

Lake City’s comeback falls short

A frantic second-half comeback fell just short as Lake City fell to Triton for the first time in 11 years. The 62-60 final score was a result of a game-winning shot for the Cobras with two seconds on the clock after the Tigers tied the game 60-60 with 42 seconds to play.

Although Lake City scored fewer points in the second half, their defense was stronger as the Tigers trailed 38-31 at halftime. The Cobras built their lead early, going ahead 21-15 midway through the first half and maintaining that scoring balance for the next nine minutes.

As the second half started, Lake City went on a 12-7 run in the first six minutes and kept the score within three points the rest of the way but could never claim the lead for itself.

Hunter Lorenson led Lake City with a career-high 19 points, followed by Justin Wohlers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Shones scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Brayden Meyer had seven points and five rebounds.

Lake City, 4-3, is next scheduled to host Stewartville at 1 p.m. Saturday.