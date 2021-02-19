HUDSON, Wis.-- Top-seeded Hudson held No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids to seven points in the first half in their Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday night, Feb. 18 in Hudson on its way to a 61-37 victory to improve to 21-0 and move one game closer to a berth in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The Raiders will host second-seeded Hortonville, who defeated No. 3 De Pere 45-43 in Thursday night’s other sectional semifinal, Saturday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. for the sectional title.

“Tomorrow afternoon will be a lot of fun,” Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said on Friday. “Making it to a section final is so difficult, only eight teams are left in Division 1 at this point. We play a very good Hortonville team, and it will be a battle from start to finish. It's nice we have the home court. Hopefully we can come out strong again and take advantage of that. Our leadership is incredible, and no matter what happens, this team will be talked about for a long time to come.”

The Raiders defense gave people plenty to talk about Thursday night against Wisconsin Rapids, especially in the first half when they held the Red Raiders to just seven points.

“That's incredible in any game,” Vadnais said. “Especially in a sectional playoff game.”

Meanwhile, Sophia Jonas was leading a balanced Hudson attack with nine of her team-high 15 points coming in the first half to help the Raiders build a 33-7 lead.

Audrey Hatfield finished with 12 points in the victory and Grace Lewis gave Hudson three players in double figures with 11 while Livi Boily scored eight and Grace Johnson and Grace Hanson contributed six points each.

“We did some nice things in the half court on offense and got our transition game going,” Vadnais said. “We are a very dangerous team if we rebound and get out and sprint the court. Winning 21 straight games is so tough, and the girls come in and handle their business. As I've said, it's one day at a time with this team.