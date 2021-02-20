In the second matchup of the season between Red Wing and Northfield, the Wingers were looking to improve on their two-point loss in January with a win Friday night to even out the series. Despite a close first half, the game got out of hand in a hurry in the second half and Red Wing was soundly defeated 59-43.

Red Wing and Northfield went back and forth through most of the first half, but the Wingers only held a lead for three minutes of play. With more than 12 minutes already off the clock, Northfield held a two-point lead but neither team was particularly effective as Northfield went 1-for-5 on free throws and had seven first-half turnovers. Not to be outdone, Red Wing was outrebounded 16-6 — four of which were on offense and led to eight second-chance points for the Raiders. By halftime, the Wingers found themselves trailing 25-20.

In the second half, Red Wing was stuck in neutral far too often and went large stretches without scoring any points. Red Wing managed just eight points in the first 13-and-a-half minutes of play. In between each one of those buckets was a three-minute gap. Meanwhile, Northfield was racking up the points and led by as much as 23 points before Red Wing tightened things up late in the game. In the final four minutes of play, Red Wing went on a 15-8 run.

Northfield improved upon its weaknesses as well as its strengths in the second half. The Raiders only committed five turnovers (matching Red Wing), went a perfect 14-of-14 at the free-throw line and finished the game with a 36-10 advantage in rebounds. In total, Northfield scored 14 points on second-chance opportunities.

Individually, Red Wing was led by Deso Buck with 10 points, followed by Reese Tripp (9), Denval Atkinson (8) and Andrew Ball (7).

Red Wing, 1-9, is next scheduled to travel to Mankato West on Tuesday.