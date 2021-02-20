What a difference a few weeks of live competition can make. Red Wing hosted Rochester John Marshall in its second game of the season and won by 11 points. On Friday, the Wingers traveled to JM for a rematch and won convincingly, 55-19.

Although Red Wing scored 20 fewer points this time around, it was perhaps more impressive that the Wingers held JM stars Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt to just 17 points combined.

Red Wing imposed its will early, stretching out to a 32-10 lead by halftime. The second half was more of the same as the Wingers outscored the Rockets by a 23-9 margin.

As obvious as it sounds, the key to the game was Red Wing’s ability to make shots when JM couldn’t. Red Wing shot 52% from the field and 31% from 3-point range. Comparatively, the Rockets went 20% from the field and 0-for-12 on 3-pointers. Red Wing was also strong on the boards as it grabbed 27 rebounds compared to JM’s 17.

Individually, Sophia Rahn led Red Wing with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals. Hannah Kosek hit double figures with 14 points, Sydney Rahn scored six points and had four assists, and Sammi Chandler tied for a team-high five rebounds.

Red Wing, 5-2, is next scheduled to host Mankato West on Tuesday.