After playing arguably their best game of the season against Lourdes earlier this week, Goodhue followed suit with a signature victory over Kasson-Mantorville on Friday night. The Wildcats turned in their first game of fully displaying how good they can play when everything is clicking. And the result? An 81-66 thrashing of a very good Kasson-Mantorville team.

It didn’t always look rosy for Goodhue during Friday’s game, however. The KoMets raced out to an 8-0 lead in the opening 90 seconds of play. Goodhue responded with an 11-0 run of its own to take an 11-8 lead and from there steadily built up its lead. By halftime the Wildcats were up 42-31. When the second half started, it was more of the same as Goodhue slowly increased its lead to the 15 point-margin it won with.

“We had some great, balanced scoring tonight,” Goodhue head girls’ basketball coach Josh Wieme said. “Our players just constantly responded. It seemed like every time we needed something, Anika Schafer hit a 3 or Elissa Lodermeier made a basket or Joslyn Carlson hit a big shot.”

Carlson led Goodhue with a season-high 20 points — 12 of which came off 3-pointers. Elissa Lodermeier scored 17 points, Tori Miller had 12 points off the bench, and Elisabeth Gadient and Arianna Thomforde had 10 and eight points,respectively.

Goodhue created 30 free throw attempts, converting on 19 of them. K-M went 10-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Goodhue, 8-3, is next scheduled to travel to Triton on Tuesday.

Lake City downs their eighth straight opponent

Lake City has a legitimate claim for the hottest team in the Hiawatha Valley League. The only team with a longer win streak is still undefeated and No. 6-ranked Stewartville. Their streak is now 10 wins and running while Lake City increased its win streak to eight games after defeating Lourdes 53-43 on Friday.

Against Lourdes, the Tigers were quick out of the gates, taking a 28-19 lead into halftime. A major reason why Lake City was able to build a large lead and then maintain it in the second half was strong free-throw shooting. The Tigers went a respectable 16-of-20 at the free-throw line.

Lake City’s top point scorers were Natalie Bremer (18 points), Lilly Meincke (11), Ella Matzke (10) and Mya Shones (7).

Lake City, 9-2, is next scheduled to host Z-M on Thursday.