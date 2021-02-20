River Falls posted a double-digit win over Menomonie Friday night while Hudson eked out a three-point victory over Chippewa Falls to set up a rubber match between the rivals and top two teams in the Big Rivers Conference for the Division 1 regional title.

Top-seeded River Falls took care of No. 4 Menomonie 65-53 at home while second-seeded Hudson hit 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute to hold off Chippewa Falls, 53-50.

The Wildcats and Raiders will meet for the third time this season in the regional title game Saturday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in River Falls. The two teams split during the regular season with Hudson defeating River Falls 70-65 Jan. 11 in Hudson and the Wildcats taking a 74-62 decision Feb. 2 in River Falls.

The Wildcats won the BRC title this season with a record of 10-2, 18-2 overall, while Hudson finished second in conference play at 8-4 and are 15-5 overall.

Friday night in Hudson the Raiders led Chippewa Falls by five at the break, 29-24, and maintained their tenuous lead throughout the second half before sealing the game at the free throw line at the end.

The Cardinals pulled to within two, 47-45, on a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining but a pair of Luke Healy free throws with 22.7 seconds left extended the Raider lead to four. After a pair of Chippewa Falls free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining Healy was fouled right on the inbounds pass and hit two more free throws to make it a four-point game again, 51-47, with 8.3 seconds left.

Chippewa Falls caught a break when Joe Rueter was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.7 seconds on the clock and Rueter made all three of his free throws to cut the Raiders lead to 51-50. The Cardinals immediately fouled Andre Renta and Renta drained both free throws to make it a three-point game with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Renta and Brandon Moeri combined to break up a long Cardinal pass before they could get off a potential tying 3-point attempt to seal the Raiders’ 53-50 win.

Healy went 10-for-10 from the free throw line on his way to a team-high 20 points and came up with four steals on the other end while Renta finished with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Healy and Renta also pulled down seven rebounds apiece while Carter Herink had six.

In the other regional semifinal in River Falls, Zac Johnson was the lone Wildcat in double figures with 28 points as the Cats pulled away in the second half for a 65-53 victory over Menomonie.

River Falls led by just three, 23-20, at the break before widening the gap to 14 in the second half.

Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the win and also pulled down a team-high five rebounds. Michael Schurman and Chris Chapin finished with nine points each with all of Chapin’s coming from beyond the arc. Schurman dished out a team-high five assists while JT Dougherty contributed eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Somerset, St. Croix Central advance

In other regional boys’ basketball action Friday night, Somerset got 24 points from Trae Kreibich and 22 each from Melvin Medina-Ortiz and Jackson Cook to post a 78-75 victory over New Richmond in a Division 2 semifinal in Somerset, while top-seeded St. Croix Central rolled past No. 5 Unity, 69-30, in a Division 3 semifinal in Hammond.

Colin Hackbarth led St. Croix Central with 23 points, six assists and four steals while Kelson Klin had 13 points and six boards. Jackson Pettit added 12 points and Gabe Siler had 11 points, eight assists and six steals as the Panthers improved to 20-2.

Second-seeded Somerset will travel to top-seeded Altoona for a Division 2 regional title game Saturday night, Feb. 19, while St. Croix Central will host No. 2 St. Croix Falls in a Division 3 final Saturday night in Hammond.