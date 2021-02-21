Goodhue has a knack for close basketball games of late as its most recent two games were won by a combined three points. The latest victory came Saturday, as the Wildcats edged Plainview-Elgin-Millville by the narrowest possible margin, one point — 48-47.

Not that Goodhue is complaining though. The Wildcats are now in the midst of the longest win streak in the Hiawatha Valley League with four-straight victories. Their last loss came Feb. 5.

Against P-E-M on Saturday, the Wildcats utilized strong free-throw shooting and timely 3-pointers to hold onto the victory. Goodhue staked a 21-18 lead at halftime and after finishing the game 12-of-15 at the free-throw line and hitting on five 3-point attempts, the Wildcats were able to maintain their lead.

Adam Poncelet led Goodhue in scoring with 13 points, followed by Will Opsahl (11), and Dayne Wojcik and Tyson Christensen with 10 points apiece.

Goodhue, 7-3, is next scheduled to host Christ’s Household of Faith on Monday after their game with Hayfield was postponed.

Lake City’s slump continues with third straight loss

The last time Lake City had a record at or below .500 with more than two games under its belt was seven years ago, but that is exactly where the Tigers find themselves currently after a 57-46 loss to Stewartville on Saturday.

Entering the season Lake City head boys’ basketball coach Greg Berge said he knew there would be some growing pains with so much roster turnover from graduations last year. There are certainly those, but Lake City has also played great basketball at times. The problem thus far is finding consistency from one game to the next.

Against Stewartville on Saturday, the game could be summed up based on two categories: Lake City was outrebounded 42-20 and shot a paltry 15.4% on shots from inside the 3-point line. Beyond the arc, the Tigers shot 36.4%.

Individually, Hunter Lorenson scored a season-high 20 points to go with three steals. Ryan Heise was the only other Tiger to score over five points as he finished with 11.

Stewartville’s star duo of Nolan Stier and Will Tschetter finished with 13 and 18 points, respectively. Tschetter also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Lake City, 4-4, is next scheduled to host Triton on Monday. The game will be a rematch of Thursday’s contest in which the Cobras won by two points.